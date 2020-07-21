5 Most Important Life Skills to Survive the Pandemic!

We’ve been in this pandemic for several months now and it is still taking a toll on us. If you’re still having a hard time coping, here’s something for you. A poll was taken by 500 workers who gave their personal advice on the skill they used to keep moving forward and make it through this tough time. Check it out below:

Here are the Top 5 Most Important Life Skills to Survive a Pandemic, according to PRNewsire.com,

1. An ability to stay focused. It’s a lot harder when you’re working from home. Your not in your normal office environment and the kids are screaming and hanging from the ceiling fan. Keep your focus.

2. The ability to let things go. Don’t sweat the small stuff. And if you have a bad day, try not to dwell on it. Look forward to a brighter tomorrow.

3. Patience. Get used to the idea that things might take longer than usual, or operate a little differently. And it might be a while before we can get back to normal.

4. Acceptance. So you can face problems head-on instead of ignoring them or pretending they don’t exist.

5. Gratitude. Try to stay thankful for what you’ve got, especially in tough times.

Feeling connected to other people just missed the top five at number six and compassion was seventh.

