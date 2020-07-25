Columbus Mayor Wants to Limit Restaurant and Bar Hours Due to COVID

Columbus’ Mayor Andrew Ginther has asked City Council to limit hours of operations for bars and restaurants in order to attempt the spread of COVID-19.

The White House recently named Columbus as a possible hot spot for COVID-19 due to the continued rise in people contracting the airborne disease. Due to these things, Mayor Ginther along with the Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts are asking Columbus City Council to approve proposed legislation that would cause bars and restaurants to close at 11pm. If passed these new restrictions would start July 28th. If this legislation is violated by an establishment a warning would come first followed by a $500 fine for the second violation. If there is a third violation there will be a $1,000 fine and possible closure.

As of July 24th, there are 77,309 confirmed cases in Ohio and 3,039 deaths due to COVID-19.

