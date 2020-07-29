Tune in to Facebook Live, YouTube Live and HERE on Monday, August 3rd for Part One of Education in Columbus: An Urban One Virtual Town Hall, hosted by DJ Mr. King and Stephanie Hightower, President & CEO of the Columbus Urban League, as they discuss how education looks in a COVID impacted world.

Hear from Columbus leaders on the following issues:

Online v. “Live” School

Health & Safety of Staff

How Urban School Districts are Responding to COVID-19

How Summer & After School Programs Can Assist

Plus Much More!

Education in Columbus: An Urban One Virtual Town Hall is brought to you by the Columbus Urban League.

