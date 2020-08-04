Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Group Buys XFL For $15 Million!

When you and your team has major coins, you can make major purchases. It looks like the XFL will be coming back yet again, with a group including actor and former WWE star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson agreeing to buy it yesterday (August 3rd) for some $15 million.

According to ESPN, the XFL declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 13th after the coronavirus pandemic derailed its return season after only five weeks, and it’s been seeking a buyer since. Johnson’s business partner, Dany Garcia, said they’re making plans to play next season.

The XFL made its debut in 2001, but it only lasted on season. The alternative pro football league tried to make a comeback this year before being halted by the pandemic. Johnson, who played football at the University of Miami, said in a statement, “The acquisition of the XFL . . . is an investment for me that’s rooted deeply in two things — my passion for the game and my desire to always take care of the fans. With pride and gratitude for all that I’ve built with my own two hands, I plan to apply these callouses to the XFL and look forward to creating something special for the players, fans and everyone involved for the love of football.

For more info, click here.

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: