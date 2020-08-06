CLOSE
It’s Ohio Tax Free Weekend!

Need School Supplies? This Weekend is Your Chance to Save a Few Bucks?

This weekend is ‘Ohio Tax Free Weekend’ and a great time for you to pick up some much needed school supplies even if you’re starting the year off virtually. Here’s what you need to know before you start shopping:

According to NBC4i.com, Ohio’s sales tax free weekend for school supplies and clothing begins from midnight Friday, Aug. 7 through 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 9th.

The Sales Tax Holiday waives the 5.75% state sales tax in store and online for those shopping for certain items:

  • An item of clothing $75 or less
  • An item of school supplies $20 or less
  • An item of school instructional material $20 or less

Clothing items must be less than $75 to qualify, while school supplies costing more than $20, such as laptops or pricey electronics, are also exempt. To find other excluded items, click here. 

However, some non-traditional items are on the tax free list put out by the Ohio Department of Taxation:

  • lab coats
  • bathing suits and caps
  • costumes
  • baby receiving blankets
  • adult and children’s diapers
  • rubber pants
  • garters and garter belts
  • girdles
  • formal wear
  • wedding apparel

For more details, click here. 

