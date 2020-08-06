It’s Ohio Tax Free Weekend!

This weekend is ‘Ohio Tax Free Weekend’ and a great time for you to pick up some much needed school supplies even if you’re starting the year off virtually. Here’s what you need to know before you start shopping:
According to NBC4i.com, Ohio’s sales tax free weekend for school supplies and clothing begins from midnight Friday, Aug. 7 through 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 9th.
The Sales Tax Holiday waives the 5.75% state sales tax in store and online for those shopping for certain items:
- An item of clothing $75 or less
- An item of school supplies $20 or less
- An item of school instructional material $20 or less
Clothing items must be less than $75 to qualify, while school supplies costing more than $20, such as laptops or pricey electronics, are also exempt. To find other excluded items, click here.
However, some non-traditional items are on the tax free list put out by the Ohio Department of Taxation:
- lab coats
- bathing suits and caps
- costumes
- baby receiving blankets
- adult and children’s diapers
- rubber pants
- garters and garter belts
- girdles
- formal wear
- wedding apparel
For more details, click here.