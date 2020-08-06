It’s Ohio Tax Free Weekend!

This weekend is ‘Ohio Tax Free Weekend’ and a great time for you to pick up some much needed school supplies even if you’re starting the year off virtually. Here’s what you need to know before you start shopping:

According to NBC4i.com, Ohio’s sales tax free weekend for school supplies and clothing begins from midnight Friday, Aug. 7 through 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 9th.

The Sales Tax Holiday waives the 5.75% state sales tax in store and online for those shopping for certain items:

An item of clothing $75 or less

An item of school supplies $20 or less

An item of school instructional material $20 or less

Clothing items must be less than $75 to qualify, while school supplies costing more than $20, such as laptops or pricey electronics, are also exempt. To find other excluded items, click here.

However, some non-traditional items are on the tax free list put out by the Ohio Department of Taxation:

lab coats

bathing suits and caps

costumes

baby receiving blankets

adult and children’s diapers

rubber pants

garters and garter belts

girdles

formal wear

wedding apparel

For more details, click here.

