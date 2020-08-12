Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Talks Traumatic Child Hood!

Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley‘s daughter Selah Marley decided to get on IG Live and give everyone a candid and shocking look into how it was growing up as the one of the children of Lauryn Hill. What she had to say wasn’t all positive. Check out the video below:

*****EXPLICIT LANGUAGE******

According to the video, Selah said about her mom, “She was just very angry. She was so, so, so, so, so, so angry. She was literally unapproachable, not easy to talk to, and then half the time we didn’t live with her. I was living with my grandparents half the time.”

She also discussed how her mom would physically discipline her and her siblings, saying, “It’s crazy, I’m playing this trauma back in my head as I speak to you. She’d be like, ‘Go get the belt.’ That’s how you know you’re in trouble… It’s like walking to your death.”

She added, “My mother is an amazing woman, but she obviously didn’t do everything right.” She said her mom was dealing with a lot, like being attacked in the media and going through things in her relationship but she has changed now. She said, “She’s not like that anymore. I’m actually very proud of her. I’m very, very proud of her.” She also spoke on her father, saying that he was never around. She later deleted the video, according to Its_Onsite on Instagram.

