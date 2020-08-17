Kim Kardashian Vows to Help Free C-Murder!

Kim K to the rescue. Kim took to Twitter to reveal that she is teaming up with singer Monica and others to help free rapper C- Murder. C-Murder has spent nearly a decade in prison after he was accused of killing a teenager at a New Orleans club. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to theneighborhoodtalk2 on IG, Kim tweeted yesterday, “#FreeCoreyMiller. On January 18, 2002, a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed. The next day Corey Miller was arrested for the murder. The jury convicted Corey 10-2 and he was sentenced him to life in prison. If his trial was today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted. Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict.”

She continued, “True justice for the young man requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller he returned home to his kids. Today I’m teaming up with @MonicaDenise, @JessicaJackson and @EdyHaney to #FreeCoreyMiller.”

Monica also wrote via Instagram, “@cmurder & I are bonded by truth, honesty & Loyalty ! There’s never been a promise broken & I vowed to seek help! After a tearful conversation with @lala she and I spoke to @kimkardashian & I explained why I KNEW Corey was innocent…”

She continued, “Corey deserves to come home to his girls and be the father they need, be the artist & leader he’s always been as well as spread hope to those who have also experienced this..”

