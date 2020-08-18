CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

KiKi’s Top 3 Things You Need To Have To Keep A Man [WATCH]

We finally figured out why KiKi and Eva have this great relationship because they’re cousins!  It’s still unsure if they’re real cousins or play cousins but today KiKi is telling us how to keep a man.

She’s been claiming Black Tony for years now, so she drops some of her gems that she shared with her homegirls. Listen to KiKi’s three things because she’s going to keep you right and tight for your man.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Couple’s Appreciation Month: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals

10 photos Launch gallery

Couple’s Appreciation Month: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals

Continue reading Couple’s Appreciation Month: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals

Couple’s Appreciation Month: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals

When it comes to being in a relationship, everyone has their own rules, own goals, own likes and dislikes. But when it comes to celebrity couples, we treat their relationships as if we’re apart of it. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). When gossip when something goes wrong and gloat when the pair seems to get their ish together. And if folks don’t seem like a good match, ya’ll have no problems letting them know in the comments. But just remember, all couples aren’t made the same.  Being with the one you love, regardless of age, race, or gender is really what true love is all about. Take a look at some of our favorite unorthodox couples that actually worked out for the best. WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

KiKi’s Top 3 Things You Need To Have To Keep A Man [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
KiKi’s Top 3 Things You Need To Have…
 4 hours ago
08.18.20
Photos
Close