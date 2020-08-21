A Study Finally Finds a Real Hangover Cure!!!

Drink Up! We know that alcohol sales have increased tremendously since the start of the pandemic. Now you can get your drink on without worrying about those dreaded after effects..There’s a new study out that claims that it has the cure to hangovers.

According to Bloomberg, a group of researchers in Finland just wrapped up a study on a potential cure for hangovers . . . and they say they found one that really gets the job done and the answer was right under our noses the entire time.

It’s an amino acid called L-cysteine, and they found when people used it after they drank heavily, it helped get rid of their headaches and nausea. The gag is, you can by it right over the counter. You can get L-cysteine at vitamin and supplement stores nationwide. And here’s a great side effect, it’s supposed to also help keep your skin, hair, and nails healthy.

Will you try it?

