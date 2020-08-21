Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Tory Lanez Shot Her!

Last night (August 20th), Megan Thee Stallion went on Instagram and told us what we already had suspicions of. She confirmed that Tory Lanez is the person that shot her last month after an argument. Check out her emotional video below:

*****EXPLICIT LANGUAGE*****

According to her IG Live video, Megan said, “I’m over this sh*t. I am the nicest, the most calm, just cool a** woman. I don’t do nothin’ to nobody. But ya’ll motherfu**ers really draggin’ it. I’m not finna let ya’ll keep playing in my face. And I’m not finna let this ni**a keep playin’ in my face either.”

She contined, “So, since y’all h*es so worried bout it, yes, this ni**a Tory shot me. You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.”

Megan then went on to explain what happened before the shooting. She said, “Everybody in the car arguing. I’m in the front seat, this ni**a in the back seat. I get out the car. I’m done arguing, I don’t wanna argue no more. I get out, I’m walking away, this ni**a, from out the back seat of the car, starts shooting me. You shot me! I ain’t get cut by no glass.”

She then revealed why she didn’t tell cops that Tory shot her, saying, “The police are literally killing Black people for no motherfu**ing reason. As soon as the police tell us all: ‘Get out the motherfu**in’ car,’ the police is really aggressive. You think I’m ’bout to tell the police that we ni**as, us Black people, got a gun in the car? You want me to tell the laws that we got a gun in the car, so they can shoot all of us up? I’m scared. I didn’t tell the police nothin’ because I didn’t want us to get in no more trouble than we already about to get in.”

Megan also had a message for people who said she lied about the incident, saying, “Stop tryna come on the internet actin’ like a Black woman, a grown-ass Black woman, really got any reason to be lying on another grown-ass Black man with all the shit fu**ed up going on in the world right now.”

She continued, “If you really wanna tell the motherfu**in’ truth, I tried to save this ni**a, even though he shot me. I tried to spare him. And ya’ll motherfu**ers is not sparing me. That’s crazy. That’s fu**ed up.”

According to PulseofRadio, Tory has remained silent about the event. He was arrested and booked for possession of a concealed weapon. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is reportedly considering additional felony assault charges.

