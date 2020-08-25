45 Celebrity Couples Who Split During the Quarantine

Divorce lawyers across the nation said that they saw a huge increase in the number of couples of seeking a separation since the pandemic began. COVID-19 is causing havoc in some relationships. Here’s a list of 45 Celebrity Couples that Have Split During the Quarantine….

JustJared.com has a list of 45 celebrity couples who have SPLIT in the last five months…..Yes, there are 45. Here’s half of them . . .

1. Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown

2. Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson

3. Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover

4. Joey Lawrence and Chandie Yawn-Nelson

5. Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick

6. Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader

7. Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers

8. Darius Rucker and Beth Leonard

9. Simone Biles and Stacey Ervin Jr.

10. Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly

11. Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey

12. Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen

13. Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor

14. Dr. Dre and Nicole Young

15. Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock

16. Sean Hannity and Jill Rhodes

17. Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich

18. Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart

19. Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox

20. Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy

21. Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler

22. Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp

23. Colbie Caillat and Justin Young

For the other half, click here.

