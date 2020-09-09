Recently President Donald Trump has said that the coronavirus vaccine will be available just in time for the November election date and Dr. Collier shares his opinion.

Our health expert says do not get the vaccine because it has not been vetted.

AstraZeneca, a U.K. had to pause its COVID-19 vaccine study because a patient experience reverse affects that was similar to having a stroke.

Listen to Dr. Collier’s explanation of why you should not get the upcoming coronavirus vaccine.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Here’s Why Dr. Collier Doesn’t Suggest Getting The Coronavirus Vaccine [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com