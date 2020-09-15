2020 is a year of change… and you are the change that’s needed! Join us on our Facebook pages for One Vote Ohio – a real discussion on voting Wednesday, September 30th at 7pm. Join Joy 107.1’s very own Yaves Ellis, Sam Sylk of Cleveland’s 93.1 WZAK and Tropikana of Cincinnati’s 101 The Wiz along with surprise celebrity guests! Remember – one vote is better than no vote! We’ll be live on Facebook and YouTube to discuss Trump, Biden and everything Cleveland you need to know for November 3rd! Your vote counts! One Vote Ohio is powered by AARP Ohio and Radio One Ohio.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- One Vote Ohio – A Real Discussion on Voting
- City Of Louisville To Pay Settlement To Breonna Taylor’s Family
- We Shall Overcome: Black Voter Suppression In 2020
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 15, 2020: We Shall Overcome — Calling All Black Men — Georgia Sheriff’s Deputy Fired
- Tulsa Police Video Shows White Driver Resist Cops, Shoot Them Both, Kill 1 And Live To Tell About It
- Kanye West Shares “I’m Putting My Life On The Line For My People” As The New Moses Demanding Apologizes From Drake & J. Cole
- Court’s Ruling To End Immigrants’ TPS Status Hurts Essential Workers In The Pandemic
- Pau Gasol Names Newborn Daughter After Kobe Bryant’s Daughter
- Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love Months After Her Request To Dismiss
- Front Page News: Hurricane Sally To Hit The Gulf Coast Soon [VIDEO]
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: