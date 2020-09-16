Report: Big Ten Football To Return In October

Grab your Buckeye gear! According to sources, the Big Ten is expected to announce Football will resume in October. In August, the Conference voted to postpone all fall sports due to concerns over Coronavirus COVID-19. University Presidents voted 11-3 in the August vote with only Nebraska, Ohio State, and Iowa pushing to move forward with the fall season.

Sources: The Big Ten is coming back and will begin the weekend of Oct. 24. It'll include daily, rapid testing as a fixture of the plan. A statement from the league is imminent. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 16, 2020

The News was first reported by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

October 23rd is the reported return date for the conference making it an 8 game season. The timing should allow the Big Ten to be represented in the Collge Football Playoff before the announcement of teams in October.

No official word or statement from Ohio State has been made but this post was made just after the news broke on Ohio State Footballs Instagram Account.

We will have more as the news develops.

