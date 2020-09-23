A grand jury has decided to indict 1 officer involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, more than six months after the EMT was shot to death by Lousiville police officers in her home. The case has sparked global attention as numerous calls have been made to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to charge the officers.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Officer Brett Hankison, who was dismissed by the Louisville Police Department earlier this year, was indicted on three counts of 1st degree wanton endangerment. Bond has been set at $15,000 full cash and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
If convicted, Hankison faces up to 5 years in prison.
This is a developing story.
RELATED: Attorney Ben Crump Explains The $12M Settlement To Breonna Taylor’s Family [WATCH]
The Latest:
- One Officer Indicted In Connection With Breonna Taylor’s Murder
- NFL Legend Gale Sayers Dead At 77
- Trick-Or-Treating Among Activities To Avoid This Halloween According To The CDC
- Uncle Ben’s Rice Brand Gets A New Name Change, Are We Here For it?
- Cincinnati: Voting To Ban No Knock Warrants
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 23, 2020: 200,000+ Deaths — Bloomberg Funds Former Felons — Slavery Assignments
- SNIPES & Puma Team Up To Convert Stores Into Voting Kiosks
- Michael Jordan Launches Nascar Team, Signs Bubba Wallace As Driver
- Hot Spot: Ellen Degeneres Apologizes About Her Show, Says She’s A Work In Progress [WATCH]
- How To Survive Seasonal Affective Disorder This Fall [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
One Officer Indicted In Connection With Breonna Taylor’s Murder was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com