Comedian Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Hart have just welcomed in the newest addition of the family, Kaori Mai Hart. The comedian’s wife posted on social media confirming that their daughter has arrived!
The power couple originally announced that Eniko was pregnant back in March. Kaori Mai will be accompanied by her three siblings Kenzo, Hendrix, and Heaven. Philly native Kevin Hart will have a lot more “laughing at my pain” moments as this is his second child with Eniko but has 4 children total.
Whew, may the force be with you Mr & Mrs. Hart!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- It’s A Girl! Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Welcome Baby #2
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 30, 2020: Trump vs. Biden — $1M+ Global Deaths — Diversity Efforts Continue
- Jeezy To Host “Worth a Conversation With Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins” Talk Show On Fox Soul
- ‘Stand By’: Trump Refuses To Denounce White Supremacy As Debate vs. Biden Spirals Out Of Control
- WATCH: Barrage Of Anti-Trump Billboards Greet President In Cleveland On Way To Presidential Debate
- Ciara Gives Us Hair Envy In Her Latest IG TV Video
- Queen Latifah Highlights Black Women’s Influence On American Culture In New Docuseries ‘Black Equals Beauty’
- News You Can’t Use with Special K: Words Black People Always Get Wrong [WATCH]
- Columbus Public Schools Announces Plans for In Person Classes for K-9 Students
- COVID-19 Forces Dave Chappelle To Cancel Rest of Ohio Comedy Shows
It’s A Girl! Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Welcome Baby #2 was originally published on rnbphilly.com