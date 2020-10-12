CLOSE
Flying for Thanksgiving? Don’t Expect Crowds!

 So what are your travel plans for Thanksgiving this year? Taking a flight? Well, experts say you shouldn’t expect big crowds at the airport this year but you can expect to be a little frustrated.

According to Foxnews, the .U.K.-based aviation analytics firm OAG reports that as of late September, American Airlines and United Airlines had only about 25 percent as many bookings for November as they did a year earlier, and Delta Airlines had just 12 percent.

This may be a huge problem for the airlines because they are facing fewer bookings, more passengers using vouchers because of previously canceled travel plans, and lower yields due to diminished demand. And even though fewer people are planning to travel for Thanksgiving, they may still need to change their plans. Researchers predict about half of the flight bookings in November could end up being changed as the airlines will likely cut their schedules. Depending on the airline, those flight changes could come with only three to five weeks’ advanced notice.

Are you flying this Thanksgiving holiday?

Flying for Thanksgiving? Don’t Expect Crowds!
