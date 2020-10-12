CLOSE
Eva’s Corner: Can You Be Too Opinionated On Social Media? [WATCH]

Though social media makes us all connected, sometimes social media can be full of negativity.  After social media tried to come after Eva Marcielle for wearing white to Cynthia Bailey’s wedding, Eva let it all out for Eva’s Corner.

The old saying, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all” is important to this episode’s of Eva’s Corner and she’s going to explain why.

 

Eva’s Corner: Can You Be Too Opinionated On Social Media? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

