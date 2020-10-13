It is no secret that Cardi loves to brag about her W.A.P, but we’re pretty sure she didn’t mean to show it to her 76.6 million followers on Instagram.

Related: Cardi B Celebrates the 28th Birthday With Lap Dances, Offset Was There With A Rolls-Royce Too

Recently, the rapper accidentally posted topless photos of herself laying on a couch on Instagram before quickly deleting them from social media.

While social media has gone into a frenzy over the leaked photos, Cardi is surprisingly taking the whole situation like a champ.

The 28-year-old rapper hopped on Twitter to address the situation, stating “Sh*t happens! Um, Fu*k it. It’s not even the first time. I mean I used to be a fu*king stripper!”

Cardi just finished celebrating her 28th birthday in ATL where her once estranged husband Offset, surprised her with a costume Rolls Royce Truck.

The WAP rapper recently filed for divorce earlier this month after nearly three years with Offset in what she described as an “irretrievably broken” marriage in court docs.

No word on whether Cardi and Offset will still go through with their divorce, but sources close to the couple says Offset is working hard to win her back.

Cardi B Accidentally Leaks Her Own Nudes On Instagram was originally published on 1039hiphop.com