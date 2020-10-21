Maryland Man Threatening To Kill Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Has Been Arrested And Charged

Feature Story
| 10.21.20
Dismiss
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-VOTE-DEMOCRATS

Source: OLIVIER DOULIERY / Getty

Fredrick, Maryland resident James Dale Reed was arrested last Friday for threatening to kidnap and kill Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, according to The New York Times.

It was reported that on Oct. 4, James Dale Reed left a handwritten note on a Biden-Harris campaign sign at a house in his hometown of Frederick, Maryland. This note contained graphic threats against the candidates and their supporters.

The note said in part, “We are the ones with these scary guns, we are the ones your children have nightmares about.”

Unfortunately, death threats against the US president and presidential candidates aren’t uncommon during election years. Reed acknowledged to authorities that he wrote the letter and is currently being held without bond in Frederick County on a federal charge of threatening a major candidate and two violations of state law, including threatening mass violence and voter intimidation.

 

President Trump Retweets Satirical Site To Take Dig At Joe Biden, Twitter Throws Onions

10 photos Launch gallery

President Trump Retweets Satirical Site To Take Dig At Joe Biden, Twitter Throws Onions

Continue reading President Trump Retweets Satirical Site To Take Dig At Joe Biden, Twitter Throws Onions

President Trump Retweets Satirical Site To Take Dig At Joe Biden, Twitter Throws Onions

[caption id="attachment_916525" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty[/caption] President Donald Trump has been a vocal champion against so-called fake news, making the claim that major networks with reputations to uphold have fabricated facts. However, the former business mogul retweeted a satirical news site’s article making the obviously false claim that Twitter shut down on Thursday to help Joe Biden, and Twitter is reminding Trump of his gaffe as expected. Fresh from his town hall event with MSNBC opposite of his rival Biden’s town hall on ABC News, Trump fired his usual early morning tweets making claims of a “red wave” of votes in his favor in the final stretches of the presidential campaign. But what has folks reacting Friday morning is Trump sharing a link to a story from The Babylon Bee, which some on Twitter have compared to The Onion, a purposefully fake news site. “Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News https://babylonbee.com/news/twitter-shuts-down-entire-network-to-slow-spread-of-negative-biden-news via @TheBabylonBee. Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T,” Trump tweeted. Like us, one Twitter user wondered who the Big T person Trump is referring to “So.. Did the president read the article by The Babylon Bee? Or did he just retweet some stuff he had seen while on the toilet this morning..”Break in case of bad publicity for Democrats” And who in sam hell is Big T? Lol, “@Xx_Bengals_xX wrote. Even The Babylon Bee, whose tagline is “fake news you can trust,” is getting in on the jokes. https://twitter.com/TheBabylonBee/status/1317066572310130689 On Twitter, both The Onion and Big T are currently trending and we’ve got the reactions below. — Photo:

Maryland Man Threatening To Kill Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Has Been Arrested And Charged  was originally published on woldcnews.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Maryland Man Threatening To Kill Joe Biden And…
 23 hours ago
10.22.20
Photos
Close