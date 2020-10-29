CLOSE
National
HomeNational

AAA Tips to Stay Safe & Avoid Tricksters This Halloween!

Woman Dressed as Halloween Pin-Up Witch On Her Broom

Source: CAP53 / Getty

Happy Halloween 2020! The holiday well definitely look very different this year so AAA has some tips for staying safe and avoiding the tricksters. Check them out below:

Jack o lantern pumpkin with candy

Source: Stock Image

 

According to AAA, your vehicle is twice as likely to get vandalized on Halloween compared to other days of the year, and they suggest parking it in a garage or well-lit area, and being sure to have it closed up and locked. The group also says to be sure to slow down and turn on your headlights earlier in the day than you usually would so you can spot young trick-or-treaters.

In addition, keep on most lights near your home during the night as it will help anyone the vision of anyone approaching your home, and it will also keep vandals away. Finally, if you’re hosting a gathering the AAA says you should be sure to serve non-alcoholic drinks. If serving alcohol, cut your guests off at least an hour before the gathering ends. The CDC also reminds everyone that a costume mask is not a substitute for a medical or cloth mask, and you should not wear both because it can make it hard to breathe.

For more details, click here. 

20/20 , AAA. Halloween , Magic 955 , Mommy Moment , safety , Tips , trick or treaters

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Jack o lantern pumpkin with candy
AAA Tips to Stay Safe & Avoid Tricksters…
 43 mins ago
10.29.20
Photos
Close