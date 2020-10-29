AAA Tips to Stay Safe & Avoid Tricksters This Halloween!

Happy Halloween 2020! The holiday well definitely look very different this year so AAA has some tips for staying safe and avoiding the tricksters. Check them out below:

According to AAA, your vehicle is twice as likely to get vandalized on Halloween compared to other days of the year, and they suggest parking it in a garage or well-lit area, and being sure to have it closed up and locked. The group also says to be sure to slow down and turn on your headlights earlier in the day than you usually would so you can spot young trick-or-treaters.

In addition, keep on most lights near your home during the night as it will help anyone the vision of anyone approaching your home, and it will also keep vandals away. Finally, if you’re hosting a gathering the AAA says you should be sure to serve non-alcoholic drinks. If serving alcohol, cut your guests off at least an hour before the gathering ends. The CDC also reminds everyone that a costume mask is not a substitute for a medical or cloth mask, and you should not wear both because it can make it hard to breathe.

