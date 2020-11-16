Columbus, we are searching for the cutest pet in the C-bus! Presented by T-Mobile. Everyone needs a little cuteness now! If your pet is voted the cutest you walk away with a $100 gift certificate! Talk about some holiday joy! Here is how it works – upload a picture of your pet below before November 30th. Then starting December 1st everyone can vote for the cutest pet winner which will be posted on December 14th.
Hurry up and get your cutest holiday pet pictures loaded up! You could win a $100 gift card. Columbus’ Cutest Pet Contest presented by T-Mobile and Urban One!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Win Family Passes to Wonderlight’s Christmas
- Nominate Your Pet to be Named Columbus’ Cutest Pet
- Gov. Mike DeWine Imagination Library Expands to All 88 Ohio Counties
- Dr. Collier Explains How To Have A Safe Thanksgiving Dinner During The Pandemic [WATCH]
- Rock T’s HBCU You Know Spotlight: Lonnie Johnson, Creator Of The Super Soaker From Tuskegee University [WATCH]
- Pharrell “Ageless” Williams Is Launching A Skin Care Line Named Humanrace
- The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cast Reunites For The ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion [TRAILER]
- Chrisette Michele Flaunts Her Curves In Her New Denim & Cozy Knits Capsule Collection
- Why Black Voters In Milwaukee Deserve More Credit For Biden Flipping Wisconsin Blue
- Trump Is Getting Republicans Paid From Refusing To Admit Biden Beat Him Badly