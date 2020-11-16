CLOSE
Contests
HomeContests

Nominate Your Pet to be Named Columbus’ Cutest Pet

 

Columbus' Cutest Pet Contest_RD Columbus_November 2020

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

Columbus, we are searching for the cutest pet in the C-bus! Presented by T-Mobile. Everyone needs a little cuteness now! If your pet is voted the cutest you walk away with a $100 gift certificate! Talk about some holiday joy! Here is how it works – upload a picture of your pet below before November 30th. Then starting December 1st everyone can vote for the cutest pet winner which will be posted on December 14th.

Hurry up and get your cutest holiday pet pictures loaded up! You could win a $100 gift card. Columbus’ Cutest Pet Contest presented by T-Mobile and Urban One!

 

Celebrities Who Are Obsessed With Their Pets
24 photos

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

card , contest , cutest , dollars , gift , hundred , Mobile , one , pet , t

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Columbus' Cutest Pet Contest_RD Columbus_November 2020
Nominate Your Pet to be Named Columbus’ Cutest…
 12 hours ago
11.16.20
Photos
Close