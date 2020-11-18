Skai Jackson and Kiya Cole look more like sisters than mother and daughter. At this point, the saying “Black don’t crack’, is more than just a saying, it’s a proven fact. Yesterday, the identical and dynamic duo hit the gram in their matching Skims outfits.

Clad in Kim Kardashian’s shape wear and lounge wear line, the two gave off the ultimate mommy daughter goals. They looked cute and comfortable in their matching powder-pink knit two-piece set.

Kiya Cole has helped manage her daughter’s career since she was 5 years old. She left her full-time career behind, to assist in the growth, stability and fruitfulness of her daughter’s success. Skai Jackson, the now 18-year-old teen who is killin’ it on Dancing With the Stars, has dominated in the industry as an actress and model. Kiya’s done a great job raising a respectful, talented, level-headed child star. We’ve seen the negative affects that the entertainment industry can have on young stars who’ve grown up in the business.

Kiya’s very active in her daughter’s career. The collaborations and partnerships are always rooted in something that will empower, uplift, and benefit other women. Together the pair promote health, fitness, skin care regimens and much more.

At 45-years-young, Kiya Cole looks amazing. I’m paying close attention to her skin routine because her skin rivals most 20 year olds!

It is refreshing to see this mother daughter duo flicking it up for the gram. I get the same warm and fuzzy feeling when I see Yara Shahidi and her mother. There’s magic in the relationship of a Black mother and daughter who work together in this capacity.

Skai Jackson And Her Mother Kiya Cole Are Twinning And Slaying For The ‘Gram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

