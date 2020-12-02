Cincinnati: Traffic Stopped This Morning Due To A Cow

if you were driving this morning i275 at the 74 slip this morning, the traffic was stopped due to a couple of cows on the road.
Via Fox19
Police from Green and Colerain townships remain on scene after spending a couple hours trying to corral the three adult brown cows.
“They were sitting in the median eating,” said Colerain Township Police Officer Jake McElvogue. “Honestly, they probably would have been fine if we had kept going, but the last thing we want someone to do is hit a cow.”
So police rounded them up as a precaution.
“The last one is being loaded up now,” he said. “We found a local couple that house cows so we will bring a cow trailer out and at least house them for now. They are loading them up into a cow trailer now. They will house them and feed them until we can find who the owner is.”
