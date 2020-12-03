Here’s What Barack Obama Had To Say About His New Memoir, The Biden Harris Campaign, and COVID-19

Just in time for the holidays, Former President Barack Obama gifted The Rickey Smiley Morning Show with some insider stories. Our 44th president shared details from his new memoir, The Promised Land, where he says the goal of the book is to explain to the people how power works and the way the presidency actually works.
Not only did he not share some of his trials and tribulations while in The White House, but he also discusses some holiday favorites and being in the “dog house” with Michelle Obama. With the Biden-Harris campaign taking over Washington D.C. soon, Obama shares his thoughts on his Vice-President, the current state of the country, and the coronavirus pandemic.
Lifetime President Barack Obama Speaks On U.S. COVID-19 Response After Mitch McConnell Said To Keep His "Mouth Shut"
“I’m sure Mitch is aware that a grown ass black man who happens to be a former president has agency to speak his mind on how his successor is managing this crisis,” Steele said. “Especially since his successor has yet to ‘keep his mouth shut’ about him.” https://t.co/L3TkIGtkCb— MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 14, 2020
A 78-year-old white man from Alabama and Kentucky telling a 58-year-old black man to keep his mouth shut.— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) May 14, 2020
Those days are over, Mitch. We're not going back to your plantation!https://t.co/kLdsJ9IdK4
Since Mitch McConnell’s chin has disappeared into his fuckin neck maybe it’s best for him to keep his fuckin mouth shut before he gobbles his own damn dentures... #YOMAMAGATE— Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) May 14, 2020
When evil tells you to keep your classless mouth shut, and you speak out louder with all the class in the world instead.— Trish Zornio (@trish_zornio) May 14, 2020
@BarackObama @senatemajldr https://t.co/uEgRkbvB0g
Don't.— medit8now (@medit8now) May 14, 2020
So, in essence McConnell is saying, “Boy, don’t you say anything. Trump is a white man, and you are a black ‘boy.’” McConnell has lost his mind. Speak the truth, President Obama.https://t.co/E0qSPqKeMz— Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II (@RevDrBarber) May 13, 2020
#MoscowMitch has no class, no respect, no integrity, no honor. He also has NO RIGHT to say a word about a beloved former President who he obscenely obstructed at every turn. I wish Mitch would keep his mouth shut forever & disappear from the Senate. 🙏🏻— Betsy Schindler (@betschind) May 12, 2020
Bitch McConnell, vying for the magazine cover of ‘Hypocrite Monthly,’ said that Obama “should keep his mouth shut.”— Dr. David A. Lustig (@drdave1999) May 13, 2020
Mind you, this was simultaneous with Trump inventing ‘Obamagate,’ a fictitious scandal he hopes to amplify.
C’mon, KY— vote the prick out.https://t.co/Yd8RBy6jm1
Mitch McConnell said President Obama should have kept his mouth shut instead of criticizing Trump for his pathetic response to the pandemic.#MoscowMitchMcConnell can go fuck himself.— Andrew Goss 👊USAF👊 (@Goss30Goss) May 13, 2020
