Top Cities People Moved To & Away From in 2020

The pandemic caused a lot of people to relocate to find a better way of living. There’s a new survey that gives the top cities that people moved to and the ones they moved away from in 2020. Check it out below:

There were a lot of people leaving big, expensive cities, or cities with struggling job markets . . . and moving to slightly less big, less expensive cities with growing job markets. Here are the cities according to Bloomberg.

The top 10 cities people moved TO are:

Austin, Texas . . . Phoenix . . . Nashville, Tennessee . . . Tampa, Florida . . . Jacksonville, Florida . . . Charlotte, North Carolina . . . Dallas . . . Denver . . . Charleston, South Carolina . . . and Seattle.

And the cities people LEFT the most are:

Hartford, Connecticut . . . New York City . . . San Francisco . . . Chicago . . . Cleveland . . . Norfolk, Virginia . . . Boston . . . Detroit . . . Cincinnati . . . and Pittsburgh.

