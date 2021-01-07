Here’s What Happened When Vivica Fox Called Young Thug A “Sexy A** Looking Cockroach”

Vivica A. Fox is being called colorist, anti-black, and everything else under the diaspora sun for referring to rapper Young Thug as “a good sexy ass-looking cockroach” on a recent episode of Cocktails with Queens.

Vivica Fox calling Young Thug

a “Sexy Cockroach” is beyond disrespectful smh… — A Pretty Big Deal 🎙 (@AishiaDeal) January 5, 2021

Fox’s comments were inspired after she asked about Thug’s fashion sense and whether or not she considers him attractive.

“You know he’s, like, just like a good sexy ass-looking cockroach, and I don’t mean that mean. Like I don’t. You know what I mean? It’s like, the hair and everything like that. He’s got rockstar quality. He could be a great animation character.”

After some more chatter among the Cocktails hosts, Fox continued.

“I meant that in the kindest term though, you know what I mean?” she said. “Because his features are just very, you know. But he’s very rockstar. He loves his diamonds, he loves fashion, he loves pushing buttons, and he makes good music. But his ass is not as big as Jay-Z’s.”

Do you think she meant it in a foul way? Listeners surely did. Hit play to hear for yourself.

So far the 56-year-old star hasn’t said anything more about her seemingly shady comments towards Thugger. Looks like she’s too busy celebrating Raphael Warnock’s senate win.

Of course, folks on Twitter had a lot to say about a Black woman calling a Black man a cockroach and they did NOT hold back. Hit the flip to see some of the reactions and tell us what you think about this whole ordeal!

