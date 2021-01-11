CLOSE
NBA Postpones Games Due To COVID-19

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns

Unfortunately, without the bubble, things aren’t working out as well as everyone would like. Despite the NBA’s Health and Safety protocols, players are still testing positive for COVID, pushing the league to cancel more games. Tonight’s game between Dallas Mavericks-New Orleans Pelicans has been pushed back as well as the Boston Celtics-Chicago Bulls game that was scheduled for tomorrow. Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Dallas didn’t have the eligible eight players available for this evening. The team’s facility was shut down on Sunday in the wake fo the issues regarding coronavirus. 

