President Donald Trump has made history to be the first President to be impeached for the second time!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lead the House with a second impeachment process against President Trump after his role in last week’s attempted insurrection of the government that resulted in the storming of the U.S. Capitol The House passed an article that charged Trump with ‘incitement of insurrection’, the resolution passed with a voted of 232 to 197. Trump will likely stay in office and finish out his last seven days due to the Senate not being in session. However, this could lead to a trial after Trump is out of office with further consequences if he is convicted such as not being able to run for any political office in the future.
The Latest:
- The HistoryMakers Celebrates 20 years Of African American Leadership
- Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: ‘Donald Trump Is A Living, Breathing, Impeachable Offense’
- Trump Makes History As First President to Be Impeached Twice
- House Votes To Impeach Donald Trump A Second Time, A First For A U.S. President
- Win Stimulus Cash from Magic!!
- ‘Insecure’ To End After Season 5 On HBO
- Sen. Tim Scott Puts On Tap Shoes, Opposes Donald Trump Impeachment
- Lamar Odom To Step Into The Boxing Ring This Summer
- Struggle Perm Wearing Right-Wing Activist Ali Alexander Names 3 GOP Congress Members In Stop The Steal Plot
- Peep The Trailer To Shaka King’s ‘Judas And The Black Messiah’
- ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ To Feature First Female Protagonist