CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

R.I.P. Gregory Sierra of ‘Sanford and Son’ and ‘Barney Miller’ Dies at Age 83

Miami Vice

Source: NBC / Getty

One of the many familiar faces of television from the 1970’s has passed away this month.

Actor Gregory Sierra died on Jan. 4 in California “according to Orange County records.”  His death was recently confirmed through a family spokesperson.

From KIRO-TV Seattle:

Sierra played Julio Fuentes, the Puerto Rican neighbor of Fred Sanford on “Sanford and Son.” He also played the role of Sgt. Miguel “Chano” Amanguale on “Barney Miller,” starring as one of the original detectives in the diverse 12th Precinct in Greenwich Village with Hal Linden, Abe Vigoda, Ron Glass, Max Gail and Jack Soo.

Sierra also had a memorable guest-starring role in an episode of ‘All in the Family’ in the 1970’s.

Sierra continued with his acting career into the 1990’s with roles in ‘Miami Vice,’ ‘Murder, She Wrote,’ ‘Hill Street Blues,’ MacGyver,’ ‘Soap,’ ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ and ‘The X-Files’ among others.

His film career included appearances in ‘The Towering Inferno,’ ‘Beneath the Planet of the Apes,’ ‘Papillon,’ ‘Honey, I Blew Up the Kid’ and ‘The Other Side of the Wind.’

Here are some highlights of Sierra from of his best-known roles on ‘Sanford and Son’ below:

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of KIRO-TV Seattle

First and Second Picture Courtesy of NBC and Getty Images

Third through Seventh Picture and First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and KIRO-TV Seattle

Video Courtesy of YouTube

US-ENTERTAINMENT-SIEGFRIED-ROY

List Of Celebrities + Public Figures Who Died in 2021

8 photos Launch gallery

List Of Celebrities + Public Figures Who Died in 2021

Continue reading List Of Celebrities + Public Figures Who Died in 2021

List Of Celebrities + Public Figures Who Died in 2021

As we begin 2021, we have already begun to lose celebs and public figures that have impacted us over the years. Sports legends like Denver Broncos great Floyd Little and Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal are among the legendary figures who have passed away in 2021. As we deal with the looming threat of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic along with the facts of life, we know that death is inevitable. However, the memories of these amazing people will always live on. Check out the list below. RELATED: We Remember: Celebrities Who Died In 2020 RELATED: Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated December 2020)

R.I.P. Gregory Sierra of ‘Sanford and Son’ and ‘Barney Miller’ Dies at Age 83  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
R.I.P. Gregory Sierra of ‘Sanford and Son’ and…
 2 hours ago
01.23.21
Photos
Close