Jazmine Sullivan sang the star-spangled banner at the 55th Super Bowl wearing a suit with accessories from Area.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The good news is if you loved Jazmine’s look it’s available to purchase from Area’s ready-to-wear 2021 collection. The Corset blazer dress retails for $1,550 paired with the Crystal Stretched Track Pant that retails for $550, and accessorized with the Crystal Hairpiece listed on their site for $450,
Area has dressed many celebs like Billie Eilish, Zendaya, Indya Moore, Tiffany Pollard, and more!
RELATED STORY: Jazmine Sullivan Reveals New Amazing Body After Losing 50lbs
Watch her performance here
The Latest:
- The HistoryMakers Celebrates 20 years Of African American Leadership
- What She Wore: Jazmine Sullivan at The Super Bowl
- Beyoncé Takes Us To A Winter Wonderland In New “ICY PARK” Sneak Peak
- How Mompreneur Janell Stephens Of Camille Rose Prevents Pandemic Burnout
- Take Care of Your Car During this Cold Weather
- Momllinneals, How to Get Your Baby to Try New Food?
- Three Million Dollar Bond Set for Former Columbus Officer Adam Coy
- TRIED IT: Carol’s Daughter Wash Day Delight Shampoo Cleansed My Braids With Ease
- Republican-Proposed Bills Want To Prevent Teaching Students About Injustice
- Cardi B Shuts It Down With Hair, Makeup, And Wardrobe In Her New Music Video “Up”
- Cop Who Killed Andre Hill Is Hit With $3 Million Bond As Ohio Murder Case Moves Swiftly
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: