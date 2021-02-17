Cincinnati: Barry Larkin Will Join The Reds TV Broadcasting Team

Larkin, who will call 81 of the Reds’ home games, will join new play-by-play announcer John Sadak and long-time Reds announcers Chris Welsh and Jeff Brantley.

“I’m really looking forward to the consistency and the conversations, and that’s what I plan on bringing to the broadcast booth,” Larkin said. “I know people want to know what’s happening on the field and, more importantly, why it’s happening. I look forward to being able to educate and inform.