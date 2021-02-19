CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Two Florida Women Pose As Grannies In Attempt To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Early

Two Florida women in their 20’s were caught dressing up as grandmas trying to secure the COVID vaccine early.

We are approaching the one-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic and the pandemic fatigue has people losing it, ready for normal life to return by any means. With vaccines rolling out nationwide, people are doing any and everything to skip lines or get their hands on a dose. Folks are camping out at vaccination sites until late at night seeing if they can get a dose that’s set to expire or be thrown out because it’s already open, which is working for some, but others are trying different methods.

According to ABC 13, two Florida women went to another extreme, dressing as elderly women to try and get the vaccine as a member of the 65 and up the crowd.

Dr. Raul Pino, the director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, said the women arrived at a vaccination site “dressed up as grannies” in bonnets, glasses, and gloves but were turned away. The women appeared to be in their twenties, he told reporters.

Pino said the young women were coming for their second dose of the vaccine and had valid vaccination cards from their first dose. Pino didn’t know how they got through the vaccination process the first time. He hinted that there was an issue with the women’s photo identification the second time around. 

As desperation for the vaccine grows, many vaccination sites have ramped up on security.

“This is the hottest commodity that is out there right now,” Dr. Pino explained. “We have to be very careful with the funds and the resources that we are provided.”

How in the world do you think these two girls got away with this? Tell us down below.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Two Florida Women Pose As Grannies In Attempt To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Early

