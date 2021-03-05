According to NBC4i, The Downtown Split on Interstate 70/71 will be closed the weekend of March 6-7, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced.
The Split, on the south side of Downtown between I-71 and State Route 315, will close at 11 p.m. Friday for beam installation on a bridge that will eventually provide access to eastbound I-70 from Fulton Street as part of a reconfiguration of that stretch of the freeway.
Traffic on I-70 will have to detour around the closure using I-670 and I-71. Traffic on I-71 will need to use 315 and I-670 to go around the closure.
The highways are slated to open by 5am Monday March 8th
For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/i-70-71-will-be-closed-in-downtown-columbus-on-march-6-7/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Win 1K Daily from Rickey Smiley and Keyshia Cole
- Uoma Beauty Just Launched The Black Magic ‘Coming 2 America’ Collection And It’s Dope AF
- Columbus Police Release Picture of Suspects in Police Fashion Place Shooting
- Kenya Moore Says LaToya Ali Kissing Other Women Didn’t Make Her Jealous
- Traffic Closure: 70/71 Split Downtown Will Be Closed this Weekend
- After Being Sued By Her Sister, Mariah Carey’s Brother Is Now Suing For “Emotional Distress”
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 5, 2021: House Passes Major Bills — Ongoing Capitol Threats — Less Stimulus Checks
- OHIO NEWS: Governor Mike DeWine Gives Update on COVID-19 Guidelines
- Gov. DeWine Announces Plans to End Mask Mandates and Health Orders in Ohio
- CyHi The Prynce Says Kanye West Recreated Beats From Every 90’s Rap Album, Twitter Has Doubts
- Watch Trailer: Michael B. Jordan Starring In Tom Clancy Film ‘Without Remorse’
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: