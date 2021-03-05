T.I. & Tiny’s Lawyer Shuts Down Claim They Tried Giving Alleged Sex Abuse Victims A “Deal”

Lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn, representing 11 unnamed accusers claiming to be sexual misconduct victims of T.I. and Tiny Harris, claimed in a press interview earlier this week that the Harris’ lawyer reached out to him to make a financial deal to avoid criminal charges. Now Steve Sadow, the lawyer for the Harris couple is denying that ever happened.
Blackburn originally said during his virtual press conference:
“Steve Sadow reached out to me looking to make a deal on behalf of T.I. and Tiny and I told Steve Sadow my clients want justice. So [if] the deal involves Tiny and T.I. turning themselves in and admitting to the crimes they have committed then fine we got a deal! But if it does not work then I would prefer the investigators do that work and to bring criminal charges against Tiny and T.I. for what they’ve done throughout the years.”
Blackburn maintains that he’s seeking proper criminal charges for his clients, despite the alleged offer from T.I. & Tiny through their lawyer. Attorney Sadow is categorically denying making any such offer.
According to Variety, Sadow released a statement in response to Blackburn’s claims that his client wanted him to make a deal.
