CDC Announces When It’s Safe to Remove Your Mask

African American woman taking off face mask.

Source: DjelicS / Getty

 

According to NBC4i, Fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way with people considered at low-risk for severe diseases, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

Officials say a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people continue to wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public.

For the full NBC4 story click here: https://www.nbc4i.com/news/u-s-world/white-house-covid-19-team-holds-briefing-as-fully-vaccinated-americans-await-guidance/ 

03.08.21
