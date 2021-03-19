Arrest Made in Second Polaris Fashion Place Shooting

According to NBC4i, A man has been arrested and charged in connection with shots being firedMonday at Polaris Fashion Place.
Columbus police said Thursday that they had arrested Arshad Lawson, 20, and that he was the shooter in the incident. In Delaware County, where Polaris Fashion Place is located, he is being charged with felonious assault. But police said he is being held in Franklin County on other charges.
The shooting took place Monday and was the second shooting at Polaris in March. Police said a confrontation broke out among at least three people on the lower level of the mall in the main concourse.
For the full NBC4 story click here
