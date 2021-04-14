CLOSE
Officer Injured as Protestors Tried to Break Into CPD Headquarters

According to NBC4i, A few people were able to breach a set of outer doors at Columbus Police headquarters after a protest Tuesday night, with one officer being evaluated for a head injury related to the incident.

Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua said an officer was hit in the head by some sort of stick during the incident. Investigators are trying to determine if the officer was struck on purpose or if it was accidental.

Fuqua said about 50 people peacefully demonstrated and marched in downtown Columbus Tuesday night, with the demonstration ending outside police headquarters.

After the protesters left, Fuqua said some of them came back and attempted to break into the building.

