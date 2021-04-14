Man Arrested in Connection with Columbus Police Headquarters Breach

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with Tuesday night’s protest at Columbus Police headquarters.

Hunter A. Mattin, 20, of Wauseon, Ohio, in Fulton County, has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Burglary, a first-degree felony.

According to the court complaint, Mattin allegedly “forced open the locked, first-floor west-facing entry doors” to the Columbus Division of Police headquarters at 120 Marconi Boulevard.

The complaint then alleges that Mattin “used a wood club to hit Sergeant J. Coleman in the chest and face, which resulted in a cut to Sgt. Coleman’s lip.” The complaint says Mattin purposefully committed “a criminal offense” by allegedly inflicting physical harm to Sgt. Coleman.

For the full NBC4 story click here

RELATED STORY: Officer Injured as Protestors Tried to Break Into CPD Headquarters

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: