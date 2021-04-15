Franklin County Moves Up to Level 4 (Purple) on Ohio’s COVID Map

According to NBC4i, Franklin County has been moved level 4, or purple, on the state’s Public Health Advisory System map released Thursday.
Purple indicates severe exposure and spread of COVID-19 in the community, and this week marks the first time since November that Franklin County has been at level 4 on the map from the Department of Health.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Franklin County had returned to level 4 during his regular coronavirus briefing, speaking from a vaccination site at the University of Toledo.
Dr. Mysheika Roberts, who is the Columbus health commissioner, said she is recommending that schools not close or go to a remote-learning model, which many used earlier in the pandemic.
For the full NBC4 story click here
