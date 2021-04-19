CLOSE
Cbus
HomeCbus

Party Near Ohio State Campus Gets Out of Control and Destructive

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

According to NBC4i, An off-campus block party near The Ohio State University, known as Chitt Fest, turned destructive overnight.

Hundreds of students filled the street and at least five cars were flipped over along the avenue; several more had smashed out windows.

At least 30 CPD cruisers made their way down the avenue to disperse the crowds around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Ohio State University’s Communications Director called the destruction “unacceptable.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545 or to submit an anonymous tip, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS) or on Twitter @OhioCrime.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Cheerful male and female splashing drink
Party Near Ohio State Campus Gets Out of…
 6 hours ago
04.19.21
Photos
Close