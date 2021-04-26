Cbus
HomeCbus

Get a COVID Vaccine From OhioHealth Without an Appointment

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
A nurse administers a shot at the FEMA-supported COVID-19...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

According to NBC4i, OhioHealth will offer first shot COVID-19 vaccinations for walk-ins without an appointment beginning Tuesday.

The walk-in center will be open from noon to 2 p.m. at the OhioHealth David P. Blom Administrative Campus at 3430 OhioHealth Pkwy, Columbus. These walk-in vaccination times will be held from Tuesday through Friday, April 30.

OhioHealth is currently administering the Pfizer vaccine, for people aged 16 and up.

 

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

#SayHerName Celebrities and Notable Figures React to The Killing of #MakhiaBryant
makhia bryant
12 photos

The Latest:

 

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
A nurse administers a shot at the FEMA-supported COVID-19...
Get a COVID Vaccine From OhioHealth Without an…
 1 hour ago
04.26.21
Photos
Close