Famous Members Of Zeta Phi Beta

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Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. is a historically Black Greek-letter organization founded on January 16, 1920, at Howard University in Washington, D.C. The sorority was established by five visionary women—Arizona Cleaver Stemons, Pearl Anna Neal, Myrtle Tyler Faithful, Viola Tyler Goings, and Fannie Pettie Watts—who sought to create an organization rooted in scholarship, service, sisterhood, and finer womanhood.

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Today, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. has grown into a global sisterhood with over 100,000 members and hundreds of chapters across the United States and internationally. Known for its commitment to community service and social action, the organization continues to make a significant impact through various outreach initiatives and partnerships.

The official motto of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. is “A community-conscious, action-oriented organization,” reflecting its dedication to uplifting communities and driving meaningful change. The sorority’s official colors are Royal Blue and White, and its symbol, the Dove, represents peace, purity, and unity.