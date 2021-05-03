Three Shot Inside Park Street Cantina

Two men and one woman were shot inside of the Park Street Cantina located in the 400 block of Park Street at 6:46 pm on Sunday night. Early investigations show that the shooter walked into the restaurant/bar opened fire and immediately left.
The victims, a 22-year-old man, a 20-year-old man, and a 32-year-old woman, were all rushed to Grant Medical Center and are in stable condition. Two others were injured by glass due to the chaotic scene and were treated at a local hospital as well.
Columbus Police are currently reviewing surveillance tapes in hope to identify the shooting suspect and get more details.
If you have information about this incident please contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141
