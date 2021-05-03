Cbus
HomeCbus

Three Shot Inside Park Street Cantina

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Two men and one woman were shot inside of the Park Street Cantina located in the 400 block of Park Street at 6:46 pm on Sunday night.  Early investigations show that the shooter walked into the restaurant/bar opened fire and immediately left.

The victims, a 22-year-old man, a 20-year-old man, and a 32-year-old woman, were all rushed to Grant Medical Center and are in stable condition.  Two others were injured by glass due to the chaotic scene and were treated at a local hospital as well.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Columbus Police are currently reviewing surveillance tapes in hope to identify the shooting suspect and get more details.

If you have information about this incident please contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141

 

The Latest:

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Emergency flashers on a fire engine
Three Shot Inside Park Street Cantina
 2 hours ago
05.03.21
Photos
Close