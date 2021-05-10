Events
Magic 95.5 and the Columbus Music Commission for Music Business Mondays

Join Magic 95.5 and the Columbus Music Commission for Music Business Mondays. This month, Sean Anthony sits down with Bruce Garfield, Executive Director of the Columbus Music Commission, and Grammy Winning producer Nile Rodgers. You don’t want to miss it!

