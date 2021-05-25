CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Police now confirm four people were found shot to death at a West Jefferson apartment Monday.
According to the West Jefferson Police Department, the shooting happened at an apartment on Jackson Street at approximately 5:27 p.m.
West Jefferson Chief of Police Christopher Floyd said four total victims, three males and one female, were found. Three of the victims were found inside the home and one was found outside. Their identities are being withheld until next of kin have been notified.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Magic 95.5 and the Columbus Music Commission for Music Business Mondays
- New Bill in Ohio to Allow College Athletes to be Paid for Certain Things
- Security Footage From the Deadly Bicentennial Park Shooting Released
- Another 16-Year-Old Dead in Columbus Shooting
- Quadruple Homicide in West Jefferson
- Franklin County Votes to Drop Mask Order
- Solange’s Saint Heron Launches Its Next Phase In An Urgent Effort To Preserve Black and Brown Art
- 9th Wonder Continues His Academic Career With Roc Nation and LIU Brooklyn
- Drake’s Son Bursts Into Tears As Dad Named ‘Artist Of The Decade’
- Recreate SZA’s Sexy Smokey Eye With These Charlotte Tilbury Products
- Russell Simmons Sues Kimora Lee For Allegedly Finessing Him Out Of Stocks
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: