Quadruple Homicide in West Jefferson

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Police now confirm four people were found shot to death at a West Jefferson apartment Monday.

According to the West Jefferson Police Department, the shooting happened at an apartment on Jackson Street at approximately 5:27 p.m.

West Jefferson Chief of Police Christopher Floyd said four total victims, three males and one female, were found. Three of the victims were found inside the home and one was found outside. Their identities are being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: