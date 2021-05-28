National News
5 Cops Charged With Killing Manuel Ellis, Who Said ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Before Dying In Police Custody

The charges came as a new report found that even when found guilty of murder, police officers serve a fraction of an average prison sentence.

Vigil In Tacoma, WA After Report Released Local Man Died In Police Custody

A photo of Manuel Ellis is seen near the site of his death during a vigil for him on June 3, 2020, in Tacoma, Washington. | Source: David Ryder / Getty

Killed nearly three months before the world learned George Floyd‘s name, Manuel Ellis’ case finally moves forward. On Thursday, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced his office filed felony charges against the officers.

The Tacoma News Tribune reported that of the five officers with reported involvement in Ellis’ killing, only three were charged. Officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins face second-degree murder charges.

Ferguson also charged Timothy Rankine with first-degree manslaughter. The three officers previously served in the Army. And all five Tacoma officers remain on paid administrative leave.

Video shows officers restraining Ellis, 33, with a chokehold, prompting him to repeat, “I can’t breathe.” The chokehold was applied with a knee, similar to Floyd’s murder. He died in police custody on March 3, 2020.

“This is the first time the Washington Attorney General’s Office has criminally charged police officers for the unlawful use of deadly force, and just the second time homicide charges have been filed in Washington against law enforcement officers since Washingtonians adopted Initiative 940 in November 2018,” read a statement issued by the attorney general’s office. 

Gov. Jay Inslee took the case away from the local Sheriff’s office after information surfaced of a conflict within the agency. Inslee turned the investigation over to the Washington State Patrol and the attorney general’s office for prosecution. 

In a report last June, the Seattle Times reported that the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department failed to disclose the full extent of a deputy’s involvement in restraining Ellis. The outlet also raised issues involving a new police reform law that was supposed to guarantee independent investigations.

Witness reports indicate Burbank and Collins attacked Ellis as he was walking on the night of March 3, 2020, with Burbank throwing his car door open and knocking Ellis down to his knees. All three officers continued to cause Ellis harm, including failing to render medical aid despite Ellis clearly expressing distress. Video and audience evidence captured the brutal beating, which the Tacoma Police Union unsurprisingly downplayed. 

Ferguson’s office said charges likely could not have been brought before now, even with the initial delay. According to the attorney general’s office, a multidisciplinary team reviewed the evidence. Further investigation included audio and video experts and use of force expert reviewed all available evidence and witnessed testimony to formulate the basis for the current charges. 

A retired King County detective, who was a part of the legal review process, told The News Tribune there was no excuse or mistake to justify the officers’ behavior.

The charges come as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing after murdering Floyd. Criminal charges against police officers are rare, with experts estimating Chauvin is only the eighth officer convicted of murdering someone while on duty. 

And when they are charged, the lack of criminal history and other factors, including judicial leniency, can lead to stark sentencing disparities compared to non-law enforcement defendants. While the lack of prior felony convictions may work in an officer’s favor at sentencing, some officers could have a history of bad acts that rise to felony behavior that have gone uncharged. 

In Washington, the standard sentencing range for a defendant with no prior criminal history was 10 to 18 years in prison for second-degree murder. A defendant with no prior criminal history could face 6.5 to 8.5 years. Warrants were issued for the arrest of all three officers.

UPDATED: 11:25 a.m. ET, May 5, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple fatal shootings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict. Most recently, officers with the Mesquite Police Department in Texas shot and killed Ashton Pinke on May 4 following what his family lawyer says should have been a wellness check by authorities. Instead, police claimed the 27-year-old Pinke charged at them "with a knife and a club," purportedly leaving the officers no choice but to shoot to kill. https://twitter.com/YeomansNBC5/status/1389775158919979009?s=20   Read more about Pinke's shooting by clicking here. Pinke's name joins a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including but certainly not limited to: Tamir RiceBotham Shem Jean; E.J. Bradford; and Michael Brown. But two of the most recent names that can tragically be included in this deadly equation are Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his new book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

5 Cops Charged With Killing Manuel Ellis, Who Said ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Before Dying In Police Custody  was originally published on newsone.com

