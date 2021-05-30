Cbus
HomeCbus

Ohio State University Issues Safety Notice After Robberies

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Man holding handgun pistol

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One Digital

 

According to NBC4i, The Ohio State University has issued a neighborhood safety notice following the robbery at gunpoint of a student and two other people.

Columbus Police responded to the robbery call around 1 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of North High St. and East Maynard Ave. The three victims reported they were in the nearby alley when a suspect approached them, showed a handgun, and demanded their property.

Suspect details are limited and police are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-4545.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Man holding handgun pistol
Ohio State University Issues Safety Notice After Robberies
 40 seconds ago
05.30.21
Photos
Close