Mayor Ginther Appoints Columbus First Black Female Police Chief

According to NBC4i, Mayor Andrew Ginther officially announced Elaine Bryant is the new chief of the Columbus Division of Police.
Bryant appeared next to Ginther and Safety Director Ned Pettus at the announcement Wednesday.
With her mother looking on in the audience, Bryant said her 21-year career has been both rewarding and heartbreaking.
In her first address to CPD officers, Bryant said that establishing trust between police and community members is the first order of business under her leadership.
In a press release Mayor Ginther stated, “It is with great pride and enthusiasm that I announce Elaine Bryant as our City’s next chief of police,” said Mayor Ginther. “She is a transformational leader with sound judgment and considerable experience, an effective advocate for change whose actions are rooted in compassion, empathy and engagement with those whom she serves and leads. I am confident that she is the right leader at the right time for the City of Columbus.”
For the full NBC4 story click here
