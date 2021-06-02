Krispy Kreme Opening New Location Early June

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Beloved donut brand Krispy Kreme has announced a new shop is coming to Hilliard.

The shop is slated to open on June 8 at 1781 Hilliard Rome Rd., and will employ about 65 people. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To celebrate, the company is randomly awarding 10 dozen customers at the Hilliard location with a Celebration Ticket worth a dozen free Original Glazed® doughnuts every month for a year.

For the full NBC4 story click here

RELATED STORY: Krispy Kreme Giving Out Free Doughnuts All Year if You Get The COVID Vaccine

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: